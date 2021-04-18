Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Lifted by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $114.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32.

