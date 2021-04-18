First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Busey were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

