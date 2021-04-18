First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $24.22 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

