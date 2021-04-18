First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $486,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,415.86, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

