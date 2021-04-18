First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $251,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PROG were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $25,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,979,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

