First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $363,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of SFM opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

