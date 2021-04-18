First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,369 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

DAL opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

