First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $230.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.