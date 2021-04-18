First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 401 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,663 shares of company stock worth $6,905,074. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.