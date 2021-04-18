First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,602 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

