First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

