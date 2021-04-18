First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 204 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Apple stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

