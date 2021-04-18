First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,619 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.