First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nucor by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 261,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

