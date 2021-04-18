First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INBK traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,793. The firm has a market cap of $341.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

