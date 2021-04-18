First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.74 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

