First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $78.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

