First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,271 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

