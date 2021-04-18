First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 22,479 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.16% of Cars.com worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $939.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

