First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,965 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

