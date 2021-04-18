First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 675 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $146.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

