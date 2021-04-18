First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 86,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,038. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after buying an additional 676,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 855,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 537,901 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the period.

