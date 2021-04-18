Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $35.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

