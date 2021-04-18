Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

