Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $206.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,570. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $206.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

