Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce sales of $296.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.36 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $240.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.23.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 453,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,401. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,164,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,475,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

