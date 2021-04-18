Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

