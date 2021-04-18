Friendz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $87,549.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00677127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00038225 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

