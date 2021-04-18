Fulton Financial (FULT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

