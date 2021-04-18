Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.55 Million

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $177.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.30 million to $178.13 million. Funko reported sales of $136.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $838.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $847.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $902.51 million, with estimates ranging from $886.10 million to $933.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,866. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

