Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFHL opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

