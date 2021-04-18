FuzeX (FXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,422.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,422.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00682011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00085657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00038190 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

