FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Increased by Analyst

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

