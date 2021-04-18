G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $245,300.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $986.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

