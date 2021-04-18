Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 4.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.73. 304,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955,261. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.