Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3,445.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,799 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

