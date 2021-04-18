Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $28,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $141.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

