Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

