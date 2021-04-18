Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,763 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.