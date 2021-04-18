Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 620,803 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of F opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -305.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

