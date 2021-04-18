GCN Coin (GCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $256,393.32 and $18.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00476090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002342 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

