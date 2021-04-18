General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.02

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 3271554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get General Finance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $572.82 million, a PE ratio of 315.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Equities analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in General Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Finance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in General Finance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.