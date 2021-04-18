Gianluca Bolla Sells 2,963 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GES opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Guess’ by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

