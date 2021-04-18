Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $391.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.20 and its 200 day moving average is $357.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.