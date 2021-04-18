Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.83. 8,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

