Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys Shares of 3,271 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

BIPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $72.87 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

