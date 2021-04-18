Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

