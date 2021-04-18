Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $53.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

