Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 323 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,323.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

NYSE RNG opened at $325.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.82. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.05 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,172 shares of company stock valued at $21,003,036 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

