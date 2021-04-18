Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 4,654 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $95.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

